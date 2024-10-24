Airbus to have 5,000 direct employees in India in couple of years

<p>New Delhi: Airbus expects to have more than 5,000 people as direct employees in India and also aims to source services and components worth $2 billion from the country in the next couple of years, a top company official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>President of Airbus India and Managing Director South Asia Remi Maillard also said the company's engagement with the country is gaining new momentum.</p>.<p>Currently, the aircraft maker employs around 3,500 people directly in India and sources services and components worth 1 billion euros from the country.</p>.<p>Speaking at the inaugural function of the Airbus India and South Asia Headquarters - Training Centre in the national capital, he said it will further grow the sourcing footprint and that is expected to touch $2 billion in the next couple of years.</p>.<p>Also, Airbus' direct employment number in India will cross 5,000 in the next couple of years, he added.</p>.Airbus to cut up to 2,500 jobs in defence and space.<p>Among others, Airbus will be setting up a second pilot training centre through a joint venture with Air India and will be investing to develop a 5,000-seater Airbus campus in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Also, the European major will be making the C295 military aircraft and H125 helicopter in India. Both programmes are being done in partnership with the Tata Group.</p>.<p>Maillard also said the Airbus is working with Indian research organisations to support the commercialisation of the first 'Made in India' Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).</p>.<p>Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn said 'Make-in-India' is at the heart of the company's strategy.</p>.<p>"The C295 programme is creating history as the first aircraft fully manufactured in India by the private sector," he added.</p>.<p>Further, he said the company is ready to recreate the success of the C295 programme with many of the forthcoming modernisation projects of the Indian armed forces.</p>.<p>These include "the medium transport aircraft programme for which we are prepared to completely industrialise the A400M in India," he noted.</p>