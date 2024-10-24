Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Airbus to have 5,000 direct employees in India in couple of years

President of Airbus India and Managing Director South Asia Remi Maillard also said the company's engagement with the country is gaining new momentum.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 17:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 17:00 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAirbus

Follow us on :

Follow Us