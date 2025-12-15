LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Both Houses adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus over Delhi AQI

Hello readers! Following heated discussions over 150 years of Vande Maratam and electoral reforms, the Parliament enters its final week of the Winter Session. The Congress-led opposition has demanded for a discussion on air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Appropriation Bill that will seek withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) to meet the government's expenditures for the services of the financial year 2025-2026. Stay tuned to DH to track all the updates from both the Houses.