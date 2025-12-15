Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Both Houses adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus over Delhi AQI
Hello readers! Following heated discussions over 150 years of Vande Maratam and electoral reforms, the Parliament enters its final week of the Winter Session. The Congress-led opposition has demanded for a discussion on air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Appropriation Bill that will seek withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) to meet the government's expenditures for the services of the financial year 2025-2026. Stay tuned to DH to track all the updates from both the Houses.
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Both Houses adjourned until 12 pm
11:2115 Dec 2025
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha demanded apology from Sonia Gandhi for slogans against PM Modi at a Congress rally
10:2915 Dec 2025
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | To declare to dig Modi's grave is the most unfortunate thing in Indian political history, says Kiren Rijiju
VIDEO | Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) says, "I am not concerned about the ideology Congress chooses; Rahul Gandhi can adopt a Leftist ideology or whatever his party wishes. But we are working for the country. To openly declare in a… pic.twitter.com/RuBYbHYV9Y