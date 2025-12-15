Menu
Hello readers! Following heated discussions over 150 years of Vande Maratam and electoral reforms, the Parliament enters its final week of the Winter Session. The Congress-led opposition has demanded for a discussion on air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Appropriation Bill that will seek withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) to meet the government's expenditures for the services of the financial year 2025-2026. Stay tuned to DH to track all the updates from both the Houses.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 05:55 IST
11:2515 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Both Houses adjourned until 12 pm 

11:2115 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha demanded apology from Sonia Gandhi for slogans against PM Modi at a Congress rally

10:2915 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | To declare to dig Modi's grave is the most unfortunate thing in Indian political history, says Kiren Rijiju

09:5715 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Appropriation Bill 

09:5715 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Congress MP Vijayakumar calls for a debate on Delhi's air pollution 

Published 15 December 2025, 04:30 IST
