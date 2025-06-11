Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Airtel blocks 1.80 lakh malicious links, safeguards 2.3 million users in Karnataka

The initiative is being done as part of the nationwide rollout of its AI-powered fraud detection system.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 09:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 09:36 IST
Business NewsAirtelOnline fraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us