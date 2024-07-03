Airtel, Jio mobile tariffs to rise from today: Check new rates here

Among the unlimited voice plans, Airtel has raised tariffs in the ballpark range of about 11 per cent, and accordingly rates are revised from Rs 179 to Rs 199; from Rs 455 to Rs 509; and from Rs 1,799 to Rs 1,999.

In the daily data plan category, the Rs 479 plan that comes with a 56-day validity and 1.5 GB data per day, has been increased to Rs 579 (20.8 per cent hike).

The 1GB per day plan with 28-day validity has been tweaked from Rs 265 to Rs 299, whereas the 1.5 GB per day offering has increased from Rs 299 to Rs 349.

In the longer 84-day validity plans, subscribers will have to shell out Rs 140 more (in absolute terms) depending on the offering.

Here, the 1.5 GB per day offering has been raised from Rs 719 to Rs 859, while the 2 GB per day offering has been raised from Rs 839 to Rs 979.

For Jio, "The introduction of new plans is a step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology," Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash M Ambani said in the statement.

The company has raised mobile service rates across almost all plans.

The price of the lowest recharge is being raised to Rs 19, about 27 per cent higher than Rs 15 for 1 GB data add-on-pack.

The 75 GB postpaid data plan will now cost Rs 449 against Rs 399.

Jio has also raised the price of the popular Rs 666 unlimited plan with 84-day validity by about 20 per cent to Rs 799.

Prices of the annual recharge plans will be increased by 20-21 per cent from Rs 1,559 to Rs 1,899 and from Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,599.

The hike across the medium-range mobile service plans will be 19-21 per cent.

"Unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB per day and above plans... The new plans will be made effective on July 3, 2024, and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels," the statement said.

As of now, subscribers availing plans priced above Rs 239 can access unlimited free 5G service, and the rest of the customers have to top up their plan with a Rs 61 voucher to avail unlimited 5G service.

Vodafone Idea will raise mobile tariffs across the board by 11-24 per cent from July 4, according to a company statement.