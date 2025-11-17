Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Akshayakalpa Organic plans foray into Maharashtra

Following the success of its high-protein paneer, launched earlier this year, the company introduced its high-protein organic milk recently.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 22:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 22:34 IST
Business NewsMaharashtracompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us