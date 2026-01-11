<p>New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully created four Guinness World Records in the execution of Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada economic corridor (NH-544G).</p><p>On January 6, NHAI said it made two Guinness World Records near Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. </p>.<p>First was the record for the longest continuous laying of bituminous concrete, covering 28.89 lane km or a 3-lane wide 9.63 km long section within 24 hours. </p><p>The second record was created for continuous laying of the highest quantity of 10,655 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete in 24 hours. </p><p>Both records were established for the first time globally under the six-lane National Highway project on the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, the statement said. </p>.Telangana: 18 arrested for ‘mule’ bank accounts linked to Rs 547 crore cyber fraud.<p>Building further on this momentum, the NHAI said two additional Guinness World Records were created on January 11. </p><p>These include the continuous laying of 57,500 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete and a record for continuous paving of 156 lane km or 3-lane wide 52 km long section, surpassing the previous world record of 84.4 lane km or 2-lane wide 42.2 km long section. </p><p>These record-setting feats were executed across Package-2 and Package-3 of the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, it added. </p><p>The 343 km long, access-controlled six-lane Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor has 17 interchanges, 10 wayside amenities, a 5.3 km long tunnel, and around 21-km section of the corridor passes through a forest area.</p><p>Once completed, the corridor would reduce travel distance by 100 km from current 635-km to 535-km and cut the travel time by nearly four hours from the current 12 hours to around 8 hours between Bengaluru and Vijayawada.</p>