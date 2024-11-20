Home
Alibaba raises $5 billion in dual currency bond deal

The company priced an offering of aggregate principal amount of $2.65 billion in US dollar-denominated notes and 17 billion yuan ($2.35 billion) worth of offshore yuan-denominated bonds.
Reuters
20 November 2024

20 November 2024
Business NewsChinaAlibaba

