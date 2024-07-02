Home
Amazon India to host Prime Day sale on July 20-21

During the sale, Amazon Prime members will be able to access special discounts and deals across categories.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 15:57 IST
New Delhi: Amazon India on Tuesday announced the 8th edition of the Prime Day sale to be held on July 20-21.

During the sale, Amazon Prime members will be able to access special discounts and deals across categories.

It has also launched Crunchyroll, on Prime Video Channels, enabling customers to watch their favourite anime content via an add-on subscription.

"We are excited to offer Prime members two days of great deals and savings, thousands of new product launches from over 450 brands, blockbuster entertainment and more.

"Not just that, Prime members ordering from across India will be able to enjoy same day and next day delivery across millions of products," said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets.

Published 02 July 2024, 15:57 IST
