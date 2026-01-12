Woman intoxicated, raped in Hubballi; police arrest 3

<p>Hubballi: The old Hubballi police arrested three individuals on charges of abducting a 32-year-old woman in an autorickshaw, making her consue liquor, sexually assaulting her and circulating a video of the assault on social media. </p>.<p>The survivor, a native of Haveri district, was admitted to the KMCRI hospital for treatment and later handed over to officials of the women and child welfare department.</p>.CID probe into Hubballi disrobing case after CM Siddaramaiah’s nod, says G Parameshwara.<p>The arrested are Shivanand Kanan and Ganesh Giddannavar of Shivashankar colony, who allegedly committed the offence, and Pradeep, who is accused of recording the incident and sharing the photos and videos on social media.</p>.<p>Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the incident occurred on the night of January 9. </p>.<p>"The suspects took the woman in an autorickshaw from Dr B R Ambedkar ground near the Indi pump to a forested area near the leprosy hospital in Anand Nagar, where she was sexually assaulted. Based on the woman’s complaint, the accused were arrested," he said.</p>