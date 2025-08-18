<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amazon%20India">Amazon India</a> on Monday announced the creation of over 1,50,000 seasonal work opportunities across its fulfilment centres (FCs), sort centres and last-mile delivery stations ahead of the festive season. The period, which sees e-commerce firms launch large-scale sales, typically generates both direct and indirect jobs for gig workers.</p><p>The company said the jobs have been created in more than 400 cities, including Raipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Ranchi and Jalgaon.</p><p>"This festive season, we remain focused on providing fast and reliable deliveries to customers in every serviceable pin code across India. To achieve this, we have expanded our fulfilment and logistics network with over 1.5 lakh additional people. Many of them continue beyond the festive period, with a significant number returning to work with us year after year," said Abhinav Singh, Vice President – Operations, India & Australia, Amazon.</p><p>He added that the company prioritises the safety and well-being of all associates, whether in fulfilment centres or on delivery routes.</p><p>Manisha Singh, an associate working at one of Amazon’s Bengaluru FCs, said the company’s safety focus gave her confidence while working in the operations network.</p>.Amazon India to infuse over Rs 2,000 crore to boost pan-India operations.<p>Amazon India said its fulfilment and delivery infrastructure supports more than 1.6 million sellers. Its network includes FCs spread across 15 states, offering over 43 million cubic feet of storage, sortation centres in 19 states, and nearly 2,000 Amazon-operated and partner delivery stations.</p><p>The company also highlighted that it has employed thousands of women associates and more than 2,000 persons with disabilities in its network.</p><p>Recruitment firms project that festive demand will drive job creation across the sector. NLB Services estimated up to two lakh seasonal jobs in retail, e-commerce, logistics and consumer services. Adecco India, part of the global Adecco Group, projected 2.16 lakh festive jobs this year, reflecting a 15–20% year-on-year rise in gig and temporary employment during H2 2025.</p><p>Last year, festive hiring saw a 25–30% rise, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.</p>