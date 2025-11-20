Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Missing voices, illusory rights

Missing voices, illusory rights

Lack of consultation and flawed compliance mechanisms dilute the intent of Karnataka’s domestic workers’ bill
Poorna Ravishankar
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 19:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka NewsOpinionIn Perspectivelabour

Follow us on :

Follow Us