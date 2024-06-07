Amazon to acquire some assets of MX Player in $80-100 million deal

New Delhi: US technology firm Amazon has signed an agreement to acquire some of the assets of Times Internet's video entertainment platform MX Players in an estimated $80-100 million deal, according to sources aware of the development.

MX Player is among the top three video players and editors app category and in the top 50 Android apps in terms of usage in India, as per data traffic insights from Similarweb.

"Amazon has signed a deal to acquire some of the assets of MX Players in a deal, which is estimated to be in the range of $80-100 million. The deal was signed early this week," a source said.

Times Internet acquired MX Players for $140 million in 2018.