Apple clinches strong double-digit growth in 'incredibly exciting market' India

Cook further added: "In terms of the operational side or supply chain side, we are producing there; from a pragmatic point of view, you need to produce there to be competitive."

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has set revenue records in more than a dozen countries and regions. These include, among others, March quarter records in India, Latin America and the Middle East, as well as Canada, Spain, and Turkey.

On Apple's India report card, Cook said the company has both operational things going on and go-to-market, alongside various initiatives.

"We just opened a couple of stores as last year, and we see enormous opportunity there," he said.

Apple continues to expand its channels, and is also working on the developer ecosystem.

"And we've been very pleased that there is a rapidly-growing base of developers there. And so, we're working all of the entire ecosystem from developer to the market to operations, the whole thing. And I just -- I could not be more excited and enthusiastic about it," he said.

Apple is also investing in new solar and wind power in the US and Europe, both to power its growing operations and users' devices.