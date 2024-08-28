Apple eyes bigger slice of India's streaming market with Airtel deal

Bengaluru: Apple is tying up with India's Airtel to offer the telecom firm's premium customers its music and video streaming services for free, potentially giving the US firm access to thousands of consumers in a price-sensitive market.

The move comes as competition tightens in India's $28-billion (Rupees 2,35,055.9 crore) entertainment market and an $8.5-billion (Rupees 71,285.62145 crore) merger of the Indian media assets of Reliance and Walt Disney faces close scrutiny from regulators.

"Apple TV+ will come bundled with premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans," Airtel said in a statement on Tuesday, though the companies did not disclose a deal value for the partnership or information on costs.

With mostly English-language content, Apple TV+ is a small player in the Indian market, where its rivals include Netflix , Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema.