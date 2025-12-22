<p>Peshawar: Security forces have killed nine terrorists in two separate operations conducted in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Sunday.</p><p>According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "On 19 December 2025, nine khwarij belonging to Fitna al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province."</p>.4 Pakistani soldiers, Tehreek-e-Taliban militants killed in terror attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).</p><p>It added that the first intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out in the Dera Ismail Khan district of the province, wherein four terrorists were killed.</p><p>The second IBO was conducted in the Bannu district, and five more terrorists were neutralised by the security forces.</p>