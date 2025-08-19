Apple leases 2.7 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru's Embassy Zenith for Rs 6.3 cr a month

<p>Bengaluru: iPhone maker Apple has leased nearly 2.7 lakh sq feet of office space in Embassy Zenith in Bengaluru for 10 years with a total rental outlay of over Rs 1,000 crore, according to Propstack, a data analytics company.</p>.<p>The lease has been signed for 10 years, and it is effective from April 2025. Apple will occupy 5th to 13th floors of Embassy Zenith with a monthly rent of about Rs 6.3 crore (Rs 235 per sq ft)</p>.<p>The company also has the option to lease additional space measuring 1.21 lakh sq ft across the ground to fourth floors, the documents showed.</p>.<p>“Apple’s 10-year commitment for prime office space in Bengaluru highlights its immense confidence in the Indian market. This investment in talent and operations runs parallel to their manufacturing scale-up for iPhones with companies like Foxconn. Together, these moves solidify India’s crucial position at the heart of Apple’s global supply chain and innovation efforts,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack.</p>.<p>Earlier last year, the company opened its new office at Minsk Square, which could house up to 1,200 employees. The new office has dedicated lab space, areas of collaboration and a place for wellness and its interior features locally-sourced materials.</p>.<p> This 15-floor facility is Apple’s latest addition to the company’s corporate office footprint in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram. <br> <br>An Apple spokesperson had said during the new office opening that the company is thrilled to expand in India.</p>.<p>Apple employs nearly 3,000 people in India and has two new retail locations in India- Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi.</p>