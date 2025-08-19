Menu
Apple leases 2.7 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru's Embassy Zenith for Rs 6.3 cr a month

The lease has been signed for 10 years, and it is effective from April 2025. Apple will occupy 5th to 13th floors of Embassy Zenith with a monthly rent of about Rs 6.3 crore (Rs 235 per sq ft)
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 23:27 IST
Published 18 August 2025, 23:27 IST
