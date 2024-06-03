Ascendion unveils Artificial Intelligence studio in Chennai

Thousands of 'Ascenders' are already delivering business impact with GenAI solutions and it includes deploying AI models 30 per cent faster for a technology giant, accelerating content creation by 40 percent for a hardware leader; and tripling go-to-market velocity for a Fortune 50 bank.

Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO of Ascendion said, "Enterprise leaders are excited about the future of AI, but they need to see real-world results. Our new AI studio in Chennai is filled with expert talent, hands-on technology, and inspiration, all designed to excite, provoke, and generate applied GenAI solutions that will drive business forward and positively impact lives all over the world.”

Headquartered at New Jersey in US, Ascendion focuses on applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation, accelerating innovation for Global 2000 clients, the release said.