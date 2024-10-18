'Bhapa Doi, Phaldari Kofta': British Airways introduces special menu as it celebrates 100 years of flying to India

<p>British Airways, the airline of United Kingdom is celebrating its 100 years of flying to India.</p><p>Taking to their official Instagram account, the airlines have come up with a new menu that will be available on routes to India, North America and Canada from London's Heathrow Airport.</p><p>To mark the occasion of 100 years, the new dishes from the menu will be served during October and November. </p>.'Be there in a minute': World's shortest commercial flight takes seconds to fly between Scotland islands.<p>The set of dishes include delicacies like kofta, rice and dessert items.</p><ul><li><p>In first suite, the meals include 'Phaldari Kofta', which is a traditional curation of raw bananas in gravy, along with onions, ginger and spices.</p><p>The second dish is 'Rogan Josh', which is a staple cuisine of Kashmir made of meat and rich tomato-based gravy.</p> <p>Next up is 'Bhapa Doi', which is a Bengali dessert made by steaming sweetened curd. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>In Club World suite, the passengers can indulge in the flavours of 'Shahi Paneer Korma', which is a delicacy made with paneer, yogurt and fried onions; along with 'Bhapa Doi'.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The World Traveller Plus and World Travell suite will be getting to choose between 'Young Jackfruit Biryani' and 'Zafrani Chicken with coconut rice'.</p></li></ul><p>'Young Jackfruit Biryani', as the name suggests is a rice dish with jackfruit, where as 'Zafrani Chicken' is a popular chicken cuisine cooked in rice and gravy with fried onions and spices.</p>.<p>British Airways has also added movies to keep their passengers entertained. The airlines have added over 100 films from India, including the classic <em>Dil Chahta Hai</em>, as per a <em>TOI</em> <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/british-airways-indian-menu-viral-9625477/">report</a>. </p><p>Partnering with 'Twinnings', British marketer of tea and beverages, the airlines will offer special tea that will be a blend of flavours that will remind of India's popular masala chai, as reported by the publication. </p>