300 students receive free sanitary pads as part of awareness programme on menstrual health in Mangaluru

The programme was organised by Women Research Centre and Internal Quality Assurance cell (IQAC) at the hall in GFGC premises on Saturday.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 07:48 IST
Published 14 December 2025, 07:48 IST
Karnataka Newsmenstrual health

