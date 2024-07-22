Byju's founder faces reckoning as startup implodes

His formerly high-flying company was eventually brought low when it could not pay $19 million in sponsorship dues to India's cricket federation, prompting a tribunal to suspend Byju's board and make Raveendran report to a court-appointed restructuring expert.

An appeals tribunal is expected to hold a hearing on Monday on whether Byju's insolvency process should be quashed after the former billionaire argued in court his company is solvent and that insolvency could shut it down and cost the jobs of 27,000 staff, including teachers. Insolvency also would not bode well for Byju's backers, such as Dutch technology investor Prosus.

Raveendran denies the allegations of mismanagement and wrongdoing at his firm, which has in recent months faced lawsuits over unpaid loans and boardroom battles with foreign investors that went public.

Potential insolvency is a dramatic turn of events for an entrepreneur described by one person who has worked with him as an extremely passionate and goal-oriented person who might adopt "an abrasive approach" in a crisis.

Raveendran presented a "suave, nice and polished" image, appearing to heed advice, but "eventually there was a trust deficit", said another executive who quit last year as a Byju's senior vice president.

"He said things are improving, don't worry, we have the money," the former executive said.

Raveendran and a Byju's spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.