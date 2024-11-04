Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Cairn becomes India's 1st oil & gas co to join UNEP's OGMP 2.0

Earlier this year, Cairn had announced the fast-tracking of its net zero commitments to 2030.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 15:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 15:20 IST
Business NewsCairn EnergyCairnUNEP

Follow us on :

Follow Us