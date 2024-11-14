Cipla gets 8 observations from USFDA for Bengaluru facility

<p>New Delhi: Drug maker Cipla on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued eight observations after inspecting its Bengaluru-based plant.</p>.<p>The US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru from November 7- 13, the Mumbai-based based drug maker said in a filing to BSE.</p>.Cipla expects to commence supplies to US from China plant later this year.<p>On conclusion of the inspection, the company received eight observations in Form 483, it added.</p>.<p>The company said it will work closely with the USFDA and remain committed to addressing these observations comprehensively within stipulated time. PT</p>