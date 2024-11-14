Home
Cipla gets 8 observations from USFDA for Bengaluru facility

The US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru from November 7- 13.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 20:00 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 20:00 IST
