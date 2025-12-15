<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cognizant">Cognizant</a> on Monday launched its Next-Gen Cyber Defence Centre (CDC), the company's largest facility, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p><p>The IT firm said this centre is designed to deliver advanced AI powered platform centric cybersecurity managed services, engineering and transformation services to clients globally.</p><p>At the Bengaluru CDC, specialists aim to provide round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response to security incidents, supporting clients across diverse industries and geographies. The centre features an integrated threat research lab, supported by strategic alliances with leading technology companies, Cognizant said.</p>.IT major Cognizant, Realty giant Sattva break ground for major projects in Vizag.<p>“Cybersecurity is entering a new era where hyper-connected enterprises and AI-driven threats outpace traditional defences,” Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said.</p><p>“Our new Cyber Defence Centre in Bengaluru reflects our commitment to delivering intelligence-led cybersecurity engineering and operation services that help enable clients to predict, prevent and mitigate advanced cybersecurity threats," he added.</p><p>The Bengaluru CDC is built on a multi-layered technology architecture that combines Cognizant’s proprietary innovations, such as Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity, with industry-leading platforms from technology partners to deliver advanced cybersecurity capabilities, the IT firm said.</p>.Cognizant opens Artificial Intelligence Lab in Bengaluru.<p>To support a steady pipeline of skilled talent, the centre has partnered with leading academic institutions to train next-generation cybersecurity professionals. </p><p>Through its global network of Cyber Defence Centres, Cognizant is expanding its capabilities aiming to deliver comprehensive enterprise cybersecurity services, assisting clients build risk resilience while advancing innovation in cyber defence strategies, the company added.</p>