Cognizant launches Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) in Bengaluru

The IT firm said this centre is designed to deliver advanced AI powered platform centric cybersecurity managed services, engineering and transformation services to clients globally.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 11:20 IST
Published 15 December 2025, 11:20 IST
