Dabur drops after forecasting first revenue decline in 4 years

The stock was last down 5.4%, on track for its worst day since mid-March 2022, and was the top loser on the Nifty FMCG index which was down 1%.
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 06:05 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 06:05 IST
