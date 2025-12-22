Menu
Rupee rises 22 paise to 89.45 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said corporate dollar inflows and Brent crude prices hovering near $60 per barrel supported investors sentiment further.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 04:28 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 04:28 IST
