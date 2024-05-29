For the love of brewing: Top beer companies launch a new brewers association in India

New Delhi: India’s largest beer-makers, United Breweries (a Heineken company), AB-InBev, and Carlsberg have jointly announced the launch of Brewers Association of India aka BAI, a new industry body focused on growing beer category in India, and drive innovation, moderation, and sustainability in Indian beer market.

BAI is being established in partnership with the World Brewing Alliance (WBA), the global industry body consisting of brewers and brewing trade associations from Australia, Canada, UK, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, Latin America, Brazil, New Zealand, Nigeria and now India, a statement from BAI said.