For the love of brewing: Top beer companies launch a new brewers association in India

New Delhi: India’s largest beer-makers, United Breweries (a Heineken company), AB-InBev, and Carlsberg have jointly announced the launch of Brewers Association of India aka BAI, a new industry body focused on growing beer category in India, and drive innovation, moderation, and sustainability in Indian beer market.
BAI is being established in partnership with the World Brewing Alliance (WBA), the global industry body consisting of brewers and brewing trade associations from Australia, Canada, UK, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, Latin America, Brazil, New Zealand, Nigeria and now India, a statement from BAI said.
The goal of World Brewing Alliance is to exchange knowledge and practices among brewers and other stakeholders. It is the global, unified voice of the industry to its audiences and stakeholders.
“The Brewers of India will have a vital part in promoting moderate drinking as well as our industry, and a product which is enjoyed all across the country. I have no doubt that the Brewers of India will ignite a new era of excellence and innovation in India’s beer industry," Justin Kissinger, President and CEO of the World Brewing Alliance, said.
The new association is set to be the unified voice of the Indian beer industry as AB-InBev, Carlsberg and United Breweries, together account for around 85% of the beer sales in India.
These companies also have significant investments in India with Carlsberg operating seven breweries, United Breweries operating 19 and AB-InBev India operating 10 Breweries across the country, the statement said.
Published 29 May 2024, 15:44 IST