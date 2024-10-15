Garuda Construction shares surge over 10% in market debut

<p>New Delhi: Shares of Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd on Tuesday jumped over 10 per cent in debut trade against the issue price of Rs 95.</p>.<p>The stock listed at Rs 103.20, a jump of 8.63 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged 15.55 per cent to Rs 109.78.</p>.<p>At the NSE, shares of the firm made the debut at Rs 105, up 10.52 per cent.</p>.<p>The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,008.29 crore.</p>.Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade on buying in IT, bank stocks.<p>The initial public offering (IPO) of Garuda Construction and Engineering received 7.55 times subscription on the final day of the share sale on Thursday.</p>.<p>The initial share sale had a price band of Rs 92-95 per share.</p>.<p>The IPO was a mix of fresh issue of 1.83 crore equity shares and an offer of sale (OFS) of 95 lakh equity shares by promoter PKH Ventures.</p>.<p>Proceeds from the fresh issuance to the extent of Rs 100 crore will be utilised for working capital requirement; and balance towards general corporate purposes, including unidentified inorganic acquisitions.</p>.<p>The Mumbai-based Garuda Construction is currently engaged in civil construction of six residential projects, two commercial projects, one industrial project and one infrastructure, having an order book of Rs 1,408.27 crore. </p>