Garuda Construction shares surge over 10% in market debut

The stock listed at Rs 103.20, a jump of 8.63 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged 15.55 per cent to Rs 109.78.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 06:20 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 06:20 IST
