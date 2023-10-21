JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

GOCL gets Rs 766 cr order from Coal India

The order will be completed over the period of two years -- from October 2023 to October 2025, the company said in a statement.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 10:36 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: GOCL Corporation has bagged a Rs 766 crore order from state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) to supply explosives.

The order will be completed over the period of two years -- from October 2023 to October 2025, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"The company announces receiving an order from Coal India worth Rs 766 crore," it added.

The order involves supplying bulk explosives to the maharatna company, the statement said.

The explosives are used at mining sites for blast purposes.

Besides, GOCL Corporation also supplies products for mining infrastructure projects. Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is the country's largest coal-producing company.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 October 2023, 10:36 IST)
Business NewsexplosivesCoal India Limited

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT