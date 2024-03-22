Govt rejects Hindustan Zinc's plan to split company: Mines Secretary

New Delhi: The mines ministry has rejected a proposal by Vedanta group's firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd to split the company into different entities, a top official on Friday said.

The government is the largest minority shareholder in Hindustan Zinc, owning a 29.54 per cent stake in the company.

"We have not agreed to the proposal," Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.