Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

HAL signs pact with West-sanctioned Russian aerospace firm to build civil aircrafts

The UAC is under US, European Union, and British sanctions and is described by the US Treasury as a key enterprise in Russia's military-industrial complex.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 10:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 10:06 IST
RussiaHindustan Aeronautics LimitedHALSanctionsaerospace

Follow us on :

Follow Us