HCL Tech Q1 net profit surges 20.4% to Rs 4,257 crore

New Delhi: IT services company HCL Technologies on Friday reported a 20.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,257 crore for the June quarter and gave a revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent for FY25. HCL's top brass exuded confidence in attaining "decent growth in the coming quarters", which would position the company to deliver on the revenue guidance for the year.

For fiscal's first quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25), the revenue came in at Rs 28,057 crore, 6.6 per cent more than in the year-ago period. Seen sequentially, it was 1.6 per cent lower than the March quarter.

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) expected revenue growth for the full FY25 to be about 3-5 per cent, according to a company statement.