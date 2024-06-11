HCLTech, Germany's apoBank extend ties with $278-million deal

New Delhi: IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday said it has expanded partnership with Germany's largest cooperative primary bank Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG (apoBank).

The estimated contract value of the deal is $278 million over a duration of 7.5 years, according to a regulatory filing.

"HCLTech will accompany apoBank with an outcome-oriented managed services model that delivers resilient, scalable, high quality and compliant digital foundation services, enabling apoBank to deliver fast and secured banking services to its customers," a company statement said.