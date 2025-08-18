Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal govt launches scheme for rehabilitation of migrant labourers

“The cabinet has given approval for the scheme to help in the rehabilitation of the migrant workers willing to return and start their lives afresh," she said.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 14:17 IST
India NewsMamata Banerjeemigrant workers

Follow us on :

Follow Us