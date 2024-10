HDFC Bank board approves Rs 12,500-crore share sale of its subsidiary HDB Financial

The initial public offering (IPO) will be for such number of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of HDB Financial Services aggregating up to Rs 12,500 crore comprising a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and an OFS aggregating up to Rs 10,000 crore, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.