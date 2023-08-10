Hike lays off around 55 people after GST hike on online gaming

Kavin Bharti Mittal-founded Hike, which owns Rush Gaming Universe, has laid off about 55 people - more than one-fifth of its total workforce – to absorb the impact of the GST hike on online gaming, a top company official said on Thursday.

The development comes within a week of gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL) laying off about half of its India team or close to 350 people to cut down cost burden due to the increase in GST to 28 per cent.

"About 55 people, out of which 24 are non-full-time employees. Closer to 22 per cent. Business is in the best shape ever but this 400 per cent increase in GST is a bazooka pointed at us. We'll need to absorb some of it and as a result the reduction in workforce at Hike/Rush," Hike Founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal said.