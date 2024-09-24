HSBC considers naming first female CFO in bank's history: Report

HSBC Holdings is considering naming its first female finance chief in its 159-year history, with Pam Kaur emerging as a leading candidate among several senior executives, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Kaur, currently HSBC's chief risk and compliance officer, is said to be a favourite for the CFO role that became vacant after Georges Elhedery replaced Noel Quinn on September 2 as CEO of Europe's largest lender, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Other potential candidates include Greg Guyett, head of global banking and markets; Willard McLane, group head of strategy and corporate development; and Kavita Mahtani, CFO of HSBC's Europe and Western Markets, according to Bloomberg News.
The report also added that no final decision had been made and other candidates could still join the race.
HSBC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Kaur's banking career includes key positions at major global institutions such as Citigroup, where she served as global director of compliance for consumer banking, and Deutsche Bank, where she was global head of group audit.
Published 24 September 2024, 16:15 IST