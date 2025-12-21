<p>One doesn’t need to be blessed with a heightened olfactory sense to realise that the air in Strasbourg smells like Yuletide should! Think spiced wine, roasting chestnuts and the faint sweetness of bredele biscuits. Standing before the soaring pink sandstone of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, I watch fairy lights shimmer off the cobbles and understand why this city in north-eastern France calls itself the ‘Capital of Christmas’.</p>.<p>Dating back to 1570, Strasbourg’s Christkindelsmärik is said to be the oldest Christmas market in Europe. What began as a modest fair outside the cathedral has grown into a vast celebration stretching across the city’s UNESCO-listed old town. More than 300 wooden chalets now spread their festive glow over squares and bridges, each corner dedicated to a different slice of Alsatian life.</p>.<p><strong>Noël nights</strong></p>.<p>At Place Broglie, the beating heart of the market, I wander between stalls brimming with handmade ornaments, embroidered linens, and wooden toys carved by local artisans. I sip on vin chaud—warm spiced wine served in cheerful mugs—and nibble on tarte flambée, a thin, crisp Alsatian flatbread slathered with cream, onions, and smoky bacon. Every bite, every sip, tastes of centuries-old tradition. Strasbourg’s Christmas spirit lies in its details. The half-timbered houses of the Grande Île are decked with garlands and glowing stars, turning the medieval quarter into a real-life Advent calendar. Each shop front competes to outdo the next with whimsical displays—wreaths, angels, and miniature winter scenes framed by frosted glass. Even the air feels painted in festive hues.</p>.<p>Locals call their city ‘la capitale de Noël’, and they mean it. The Alsatians treat Christmas as both a craft and a calling. I stop at a stall selling delicate glass baubles, each hand-painted by an artist who’s been practising her family trade for three generations. Nearby, a baker offers samples of mannala. These are little brioche bread figures made in honour of Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus), who, legend says, still visits children here on December 6.</p>.Christmas in Vienna: A winter wonderland of markets, music and lights.<p class="bodytext">The market isn’t confined to one square, it’s a constellation of festive “villages.” In Place Kléber, the city’s immense Christmas tretowers above the crowd, glittering with gold ornaments and stars. Beneath it, charities sell handcrafted gifts, reminding visitors of Strasbourg’s long-standing tradition of giving. Place Gutenberg hosts international artisans, while Place du Château transforms into an open-air art gallery with light shows projected onto the cathedral’s façade.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Everywhere I turn, music fills the night. Choirs harmonising in courtyards, brass bands echoing through narrow lanes. Even the River Ill reflects the magic, its waters mirroring the twinkle of lights strung across bridges and balconies. Strasbourg, at Christmas, feels less like a city and more like a storybook brought to life.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As I cradle my final cup of vin chaud, I learn that the market’s name—Christkindelsmärik—comes from “Christkindel,” or “Christ Child,” the traditional gift-bringer of Alsace before Santa Claus took over. Somehow, it fits.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Strasbourg’s Christmas isn’t loud or commercial; it’s tender, nostalgic, and luminous. A veritable old-world embrace that warms you from the inside out.</p>