Hyundai Motor India's over Rs 27,000 crore IPO subscribed 9% so far on Day 1

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 15% while the non-institutional investors category fetched 6% subscription.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 08:01 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 08:01 IST
Business NewsHyundai MotorsIPO

