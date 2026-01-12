Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Right to pursue higher education can't be curtailed lightly: Delhi HC

It stated that the petitioner secured admission on merit by participating in an open entrance and it can be cancelled on valid, genuine and compelling reasons.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtHigher Education

Follow us on :

Follow Us