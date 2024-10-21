IBM releases new AI models for businesses as genAI competition heats up

<p>IBM released the latest version of its artificial intelligence models catered towards businesses on Monday, looking to capitalize on the surge in enterprises adopting generative AI technology.</p>.<p>"Granite 3.0" models will be made open-source, similar to other versions in IBM's Granite family of AI models. This approach differs from rivals such as Microsoft that charge customers for access to their models.</p>.<p>In turn, IBM offers a paid tool called Watsonx that helps run models inside data centers after they have been customized.</p>.Estate planning & legacy preservation for smooth transition of wealth.<p>Some variants of the new Granite models are available starting Monday for commercial use on the Watsonx platform. A selection of these models will also be available on Nvidia's stack of software tools that enable businesses to incorporate AI models.</p>.<p>The new Granite models were trained using AI chip leader Nvidia's H100 graphics processor units (GPUs), said Dario Gil, IBM's director of research.</p>