India needs 80-100 insurance companies: PNB MetLife’s Sameer Bansal

Currently, out of India’s population of around 140 crore, roughly 90 crore Indians are insurable. Of these, around 30 crore already have some policy. However, even for those who have a policy, there is an insurance gap of 83%. This means even the people who have taken the insurance policy, they have only 17% of what they need. So a lot needs to be covered. However, I am optimistic about the vision. The penetration will increase with growing income and awareness. Currently, the middle class constitute around 30% of India’s population. This is estimated to increase to 60% by 2047. The rise in disposable income will allow people to invest in insurance policies. Moreover, the proliferation of digital infrastructure and technology will make insurance more accessible and convenient. I hope these will help insurance transition from a tax-saving instrument to an essential safety net.