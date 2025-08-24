Pakistan Foreign Minister holds talks with leaders of various political parties in Bangladesh
A six-member BNP delegation led by its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir held a meeting with Dar at the Pakistan Embassy in Dhaka. Shama Obayed, one of the BNP delegates, said their discussions focused on deepening bilateral ties.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with a delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its Secretary General, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar attended a reception, hosted in his honour by the High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh, Mr Imran Haider. At the reception, the DPM/FM interacted with a number of personalities from
