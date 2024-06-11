IndiGo's top shareholder to sell 2% stake worth Rs 3,290 crore

Bengaluru: IndiGo airline's biggest shareholder will sell a 2 per cent stake worth $394 million (Rs 3.290 crore) in the low-cost Indian carrier on Tuesday, per a term sheet seen by Reuters, marking its first such sale in at least four years during which the company's stock has soared.

Interglobe Enterprises, which had a 37.75 per cent stake in Interglobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, will sell the shares at a base price of 4,266 rupees each, the term sheet showed.

That is a 6.6 per cent discount to the stock's closing price on Monday. The stock slid 3.6 per cent to 4,403.40 rupees on Tuesday.