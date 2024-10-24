Home
ITC Q2 net profit marginally up 1.8% at Rs 5,054.43cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,964.52 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 16:50 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 16:50 IST
