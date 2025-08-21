Menu
It's confirmed! Apple's first Bengaluru retail store set to open in early September

Apple Hebbal is set to open in the first week of September in Mall of Asia, Bengaluru North.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 04:50 IST
Apple Hebbal Store.

Apple Hebbal Store.

Credit: Apple India

Published 21 August 2025, 04:50 IST
