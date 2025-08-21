<p>In 2023, Apple opened its first India retail stores in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Mumbai and Saket (Delhi).</p><p>Now, it is all set to opened its third retail outlet called Apple Hebbal on September 2, at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru North.</p><p>"At Apple Hebbal, customers will be able to explore Apple’s complete product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from team members such as Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams. Customers will also be able to attend Today at Apple sessions at this new store, " Apple said.</p>.Apple leases 2.7 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru's Embassy Zenith for Rs 6.3 cr a month.<p>The barricade for Apple Hebbal was revealed this morning. It is adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock - India’s national bird. The artwork celebrates Apple’s third store in India.</p><p>While big markets like China and the US begin to show signs of saturation of iPhone penetration, Apple is increasingly investing more in India, the world's fastest-growing and the second biggest market.</p><p>Apple's online and physical stores are clocking in big revenues with a strong double-digit growth.</p><p>Last year, Apple opened its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/apple-opens-brand-new-office-in-bengaluru-2852324">biggest India office near Minsk Square </a>and Cubbon Park, one of the biggest green lung spaces in Bengaluru.</p><p>It has 15 floors with dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs. It can accomodate 1,200 employees. The workspace is near to Cubbon Park Metro station for easy commuting for the officials.</p><p>It also houses Apple Developer Centre (formerly known as App Accelerator) in Bengaluru to help budding app developers get all the resources and meet experts one-on-one. It will assist developers improve their applications, and also get mentorship on expanding their business beyond the Indian borders.</p><p>Soon, Apple is all set open another <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/apple-leases-27-lakh-sq-ft-in-bengalurus-embassy-zenith-for-rs-63-cr-a-month-3686321">big office at Embassy Zenith </a>near Palace Road. It will occupy 5th to 13th floors of Embassy Zenith with a monthly rent of about Rs 6.3 crore (Rs 235 per sq ft).<br><br>Read more at: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/apple-leases-27-lakh-sq-ft-in-bengalurus-embassy-zenith-for-rs-63-cr-a-month-3686321">https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/apple-leases-27-lakh-sq-ft-in-bengalurus-embassy-zenith-for-rs-63-cr-a-month-3686321</a></p>.<p>As per the latest reports, Apple BKC (Mumbai) and Saket (Delhi) are earning anywhere between Rs 22 crore and Rs 25 crore per month. It also runs an online e-commerce website and mobile app to cater to wider customers across the subcontinent.</p><p>Recently, Apple had rolled out its 'Shop with a Specialist over Video' service in India. This allows users to directly speak via video call with Apple Specialist to make an informed decision to buy a phone. It is one-away video call, only the Apple person will be visible in the call and the customer's face will be hidden for user privacy.</p><p>In the fiscal year 2024, Apple India's revenue rose 36 per cent to Rs 67,122 crore.</p><p>Besides Bengaluru, Apple has plans to three more physical stores in India including in Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai later this year.</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>