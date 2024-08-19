Kaynes to inaugurate advanced electronics unit in Telangana; no clarity on OSAT unit

Hyderabad: Homegrown electronics manufacturing services firm, Kaynes Technology, will be inaugurating an advanced electronics unit in Telangana on August 23, even as uncertainty continues over its initial proposal to set up a highly advanced outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) unit in the state.
According to reports, Kaynes Tech has plans to establish a highly sophisticated OSAT unit in Sanand, Gujarat, and also acquired the necessary land in state on the west coast, which sparked a debate about the project's potential relocation from Telangana.
Kaynes CEO Raghu Panicker met with A Revanth Reddy on Monday and informed him that his company will be opening an advanced electronic unit at Kongara Kalan on August 23. Raghu Panicker invited Revanth Reddy to join the programme.
“The OSAT unit, which is being set up by Kaynes, is under consideration of the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The OSAT unit will start operations soon after the ISM's permission is received,” Panicker said to have told Revanth Reddy.
After signing an MoU with the Telangana government in October last year, Kaynes Technology undertook a ground-breaking ceremony in Kongara Kalan and proposed to invest Rs 2,850 crore.
It is learnt that the Telangana unit will largely be utilised for services that include Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing, among other components.
Kaynes Technology has already submitted its application for the chip project in Gujarat under the union government's Rs 76,000-crore semiconductor incentive scheme and is awaiting a nod from the authorities.
As Gujarat has a developed ecosystem with other major chip projects coming up in Sanand and Dholera, Kaynes might have weighed in there to set up the most advanced OSAT unit.
Published 19 August 2024, 15:26 IST