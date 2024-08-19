Kaynes to inaugurate advanced electronics unit in Telangana; no clarity on OSAT unit

Hyderabad: Homegrown electronics manufacturing services firm, Kaynes Technology, will be inaugurating an advanced electronics unit in Telangana on August 23, even as uncertainty continues over its initial proposal to set up a highly advanced outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) unit in the state.

According to reports, Kaynes Tech has plans to establish a highly sophisticated OSAT unit in Sanand, Gujarat, and also acquired the necessary land in state on the west coast, which sparked a debate about the project's potential relocation from Telangana.

Kaynes CEO Raghu Panicker met with A Revanth Reddy on Monday and informed him that his company will be opening an advanced electronic unit at Kongara Kalan on August 23. Raghu Panicker invited Revanth Reddy to join the programme.