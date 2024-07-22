Mangaluru International Airport reports 21% increase in passenger traffic in Q1

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has achieved a milestone in Q1 financial year 2024-25. The airport has reported a 21 per cent increase in passenger traffic, with 5,52,689 passengers traveling through its terminals, compared to 4,57,859 passengers in Q1 in FY 2023-24.
Of these, 3,93,598 were domestic travellers, while 1,59,091 passengers flew internationally. Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, with Bengaluru and Mumbai leading the domestic travel preferences for passengers from Mangaluru. Mangaluru International Airport now efficiently handles over 1,80,000 passengers monthly.
The airport also recorded a significant rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), with 3,820 ATMs in Q1 FY 2024-25, marking a 20 per cent increase from the 3,174 ATMs during the corresponding period last year. Domestic ATMs reached 2,956, and international ATMs totaled 864, from 2,263 and 911, respectively, in the previous year.
Mangaluru International Airport continues to expand its reach, offering services to eight international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Muscat. Domestically, the airport provides connectivity to key cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.
New Air India Express service to Abu Dhabi
Air India Express from Monday started a daily service between Mangaluru and Abu Dhabi. Flight, IX 819, took off from Mangaluru, creating additional connectivity to the UAE for people of the region.
Published 22 July 2024, 15:16 IST