Mangaluru International Airport reports 21% increase in passenger traffic in Q1

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has achieved a milestone in Q1 financial year 2024-25. The airport has reported a 21 per cent increase in passenger traffic, with 5,52,689 passengers traveling through its terminals, compared to 4,57,859 passengers in Q1 in FY 2023-24.

Of these, 3,93,598 were domestic travellers, while 1,59,091 passengers flew internationally. Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, with Bengaluru and Mumbai leading the domestic travel preferences for passengers from Mangaluru. Mangaluru International Airport now efficiently handles over 1,80,000 passengers monthly.