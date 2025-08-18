<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ministry%20of%20textiles">Ministry of Textiles</a> has reopened the portal for filing of fresh applications under the the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Production%20Linked%20Incentive">Production Linked Incentive</a> (PLI) Scheme for textiles, covering man-made fibre (MMF) apparels, fabrics and technical textiles. The Portal will remain open till August 31, 2025, Manmade Fibre & Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL) said in a statement.</p><p>The PLI Scheme is aimed at promoting large-scale investment, fostering innovation and sustainability, and enhancing India’s global competitiveness in textiles. Eligible companies will receive incentives linked to incremental turnover generated through fresh investments and expanded production capacities.</p>.PM Modi to address global textile industry at Bharat Tex on February 16: Giriraj Singh.<p>Welcoming the announcement, Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman, MATEXIL, said: “The reopening of the PLI application window is a very positive step, as it provides an opportunity for those textile companies who could not apply earlier. With incentives designed to reward growth and investment, this scheme offers Indian companies a unique chance to scale up operations and strengthen their global competitiveness.”</p>