Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 early-stage startups to create tech solutions

The initiative is part of the company's strategy to stay ahead of the technology curve by implementing technology-based solutions across multiple business areas.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 08:54 IST
Business NewsMaruti Suzukicompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us