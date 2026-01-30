<p>Seven days in, and the love for <em>Border 2</em> is still pouring in. The film just closed its opening week at an impressive Rs 244.97 crore NBOC, with the audience helping it earn Rs 13.14 crore this Thursday. It’s officially the first major blockbuster of 2026 in Bollywood, and witnessing theaters running housefull feels like a historic new chapter for Indian cinema. </p><p>It seems that Sunny Deol’s return has struck a chord with the heart of the country. This explosive performance makes <em>Border 2</em> the first major blockbuster of 2026, giving Bollywood a historic start to the new year.</p>.<p>The 1971 war drama saw a bumper holiday opening on January 23 as the movie displayed remarkable consistency through the weekdays. Holding the momentum across major centres, the movie continued its impressive run at the box office despite the new releases. <em>Border 2</em> sustained its performance and is expected to rule the box office yet again this weekend, driven by strong word of mouth. </p><p>A closer look at the movie’s box office performance</p><p>- Day 1 – Rs 32.10 CR NBOC</p><p>- Day 2 – Rs 40.59 CR NBOC </p><p>- Day 3 – Rs 57.20 CR NBOC</p><p>- Day 4 – Rs 63.59 CR NBOC</p><p>- Day 5 – Rs 23.31 CR NBOC</p><p>- Day 6 – Rs 15.04 CR NBOC</p><p>- Day 7 – Rs 13.14 CR NBOC</p><p>- Total – Rs 244.97 CR NBOC</p><p>Built on a deep emotional connection, <em>Border 2</em> has demonstrated rare staying power beyond the holiday window. The film’s ability to sustain footfalls across both mass pockets and urban markets through the weekdays highlights its broad appeal and repeat value, reinforcing its position as a true crowd-puller at the box office.</p>.<p>Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to the 1997 film <em>Border</em>. Featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, <em>Border 2</em> was released on January 23. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, <em>Border 2</em> is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.</p><p>Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.</p>